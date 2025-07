Namaqualand Daisies P7260342

Today we travelled from Namibia to Cederberg in South Africa. The scenery was stunning and the wildflowers were beautiful. I took advantage of every short stop to get out with camera. Tomorrow we will continue on to Cape Town where our tour ends. Our 43 day overland tour has been quite an adventure and at times somewhat challenging for a couple of 70 year olds. We've had some amazing highs and a few lows and we are now looking forward to spending a week Cape Town before heading home again.