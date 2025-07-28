Cape Town Waterfront P7280559

We have a 2 day pass for the Cape Town red tourist bus. Today we did the blue loop which took us to Kirkenbosch, the National Botanic Garden. It was a fabulous place to spend a couple of hours, but we only scratched the surface. We continued on to The World of Birds (which was a bit disappointing). Our next stop was Mariner's Wharf in Hout Bay for a quick lunch. We then continued around the coast and back into Cape Town. We got back I time to jump on the "red " boat for a harbour cruise. I was a very enjoyable day.