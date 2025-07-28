Previous
Cape Town Waterfront P7280559 by merrelyn
209 / 365

Cape Town Waterfront P7280559

We have a 2 day pass for the Cape Town red tourist bus. Today we did the blue loop which took us to Kirkenbosch, the National Botanic Garden. It was a fabulous place to spend a couple of hours, but we only scratched the surface. We continued on to The World of Birds (which was a bit disappointing). Our next stop was Mariner's Wharf in Hout Bay for a quick lunch. We then continued around the coast and back into Cape Town. We got back I time to jump on the "red " boat for a harbour cruise. I was a very enjoyable day.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Merrelyn

LManning (Laura) ace
Sounds like a very full day too! Lovely harbour scene.
July 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
July 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely scene
July 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
July 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful scene.
July 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful harbour
July 28th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
July 28th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Sounds like a great trip!
July 28th, 2025  
