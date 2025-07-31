The Cape Tour

Our tour around the Cape was a very full day. We visited the Cecil Rhodes Memorial, Muizenberg with its lovely beach huts, Kalk Bay and Simon's Town (where we watched the Navy firing big guns across the ocean.) Then we continued on to Boulder's Beach to see the African penguins and some rock dassies. We had lunch in the Cape Point National Park and had hoped to take the funicular up to the lighthouse. Unfortunately for us there had been a rock fall earlier in the day and the funicular wasn't operating. Rain was threatening so we headed down to the Cape of Good Hope and we were treated to a rainbow over the Cape and ostriches grazing close to the shore. The Chapman's Peak Mountain Drive was also spectacular .