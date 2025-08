Today's trip was through the beautiful wine regions of Stellenbosch and Franschhoek. Many years ago, I saw a documentary about a winery in Cape Town that used runner ducks as part of their pest control. Diana @lundwigsdiana has often posted photos of the ducks so Vergenoed had to be included on list of places to visit. Luckily it is very close to where she lives so we were able to arrange a catch up.