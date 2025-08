Protect Us Mum!P8023908

Today was our last full day in Africa. We travelled to the lovely little town of Hermanus to do a whale watch cruise. We saw a lot of whales but they weren't being particularly active. On the way back to Cape Town, we stopped at a lookout near Sir Lowry's Pass. I couldn't resist getting a few more shots of baby baboons.

It's hard to believe that our trip is almost over.