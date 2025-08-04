Previous
My Snowflakes Are Blooming DSC_8610 by merrelyn
216 / 365

My Snowflakes Are Blooming DSC_8610

We're home safely and somewhat shattered after travelling for around 24 hours. Now it's back to the reality of cooking, cleaning and getting the garden back in order.
Thank you all for following our journey through Africa.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
August 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I've really enjoyed your holiday, thank you so much for taking me along with you

Hope you'll be home in February as I have plans .....
August 4th, 2025  
