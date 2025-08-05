Previous
I've Missed This P8051463 by merrelyn
217 / 365

I've Missed This P8051463

I love being able to travel to amazing places around the world but I do miss our beautiful beaches. After a good night's sleep and a bit of gardening, we had to go for a drive to check them out.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely scene and rock formations. Good to know that you are well rested after your long trip.
August 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Always good to go home…
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact