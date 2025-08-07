Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
My food and I'm not sharing! P8073959
The crested pigeon was sitting in the seed tray and the other birds couldn't get to it.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
213
284
214
215
216
217
218
219
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th August 2025 3:04pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
crested_pigeon
,
sixws-158
,
ndao37
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
August 7th, 2025
