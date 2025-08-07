Previous
My food and I'm not sharing! P8073959 by merrelyn
219 / 365

My food and I'm not sharing! P8073959


The crested pigeon was sitting in the seed tray and the other birds couldn't get to it.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Merrelyn

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
August 7th, 2025  
