Previous
220 / 365
I heard it before I saw it. P8084023
I heard this fellow singing in the jacaranda so I went to investigate. Our butcherbirds have a beautiful song. It's a shame that he didn't come by later when the sky was blue instead of grey.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
butcherbird
