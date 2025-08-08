Previous
I heard it before I saw it. P8084023

I heard this fellow singing in the jacaranda so I went to investigate. Our butcherbirds have a beautiful song. It's a shame that he didn't come by later when the sky was blue instead of grey.
Merrelyn

