Enjoying a bit of Winter sunshine P8114139
It was lovely to see the bees in the lavender today.
11th August 2025
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
8
365-2025
OM-1
11th August 2025 1:49pm
insects
garden
bees
sixws-158
ndao37
