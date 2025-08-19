Previous
Our grey, wet lunch view P8192682
Our grey, wet lunch view P8192682

Today we joined friends for lunch at a lovely little Indian restaurant in Mandurah. The drizzly rain continued all day so I'm glad a took a couple of quick shots when we arrived at the restaurant.
19th August 2025

Merrelyn

Diana
What a pity, it looks like such a beautiful spot.
August 19th, 2025  
