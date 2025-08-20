Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
232 / 365
Battered by the weather and bugs P8204455
This poor little sunflower shouldn't be blooming at this time of the year. The bugs have have eaten most of the leaves and the flower has battered by the wind and rain.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5191
photos
177
followers
108
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Latest from all albums
226
227
228
1174
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
20th August 2025 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
sunflowers
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 20th, 2025
Neil
ace
Great shot.
August 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close