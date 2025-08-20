Previous
Battered by the weather and bugs P8204455 by merrelyn
232 / 365

Battered by the weather and bugs P8204455

This poor little sunflower shouldn't be blooming at this time of the year. The bugs have have eaten most of the leaves and the flower has battered by the wind and rain.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 20th, 2025  
Neil ace
Great shot.
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact