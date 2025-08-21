Previous
A Victim of the Weather DSC_8686 by merrelyn
A Victim of the Weather DSC_8686

When we got home from Africa, I was thrilled to find three flower spikes on an orchid that had never bloomed before. Unfortunately the stem this flower was damaged by the wind. On a positive note, it gave me a subject for today's photo.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
August, 2025
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
so pretty.
August 21st, 2025  
summerfield ace
lovely macro. aces!
August 21st, 2025  
