Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
233 / 365
A Victim of the Weather DSC_8686
When we got home from Africa, I was thrilled to find three flower spikes on an orchid that had never bloomed before. Unfortunately the stem this flower was damaged by the wind. On a positive note, it gave me a subject for today's photo.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5192
photos
177
followers
108
following
63% complete
View this month »
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Latest from all albums
227
228
1174
229
230
231
232
233
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
21st August 2025 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orchid
,
cymbidium
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
so pretty.
August 21st, 2025
summerfield
ace
lovely macro. aces!
August 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close