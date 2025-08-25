Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
The canola is flowering P8251693
We decided to brave the weather and head off in the caravan. It was cold and drizzly but not too windy so our 260km drive to Kellerberrin wasn't too challenging. The canola was in flower so we drove through some beautiful scenery.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5197
photos
177
followers
108
following
64% complete
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
1175
Views
5
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th August 2025 1:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
farmland
,
canola
,
quairading
