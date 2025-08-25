Previous
The canola is flowering P8251693 by merrelyn
237 / 365

The canola is flowering P8251693

We decided to brave the weather and head off in the caravan. It was cold and drizzly but not too windy so our 260km drive to Kellerberrin wasn't too challenging. The canola was in flower so we drove through some beautiful scenery.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact