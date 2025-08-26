Previous
Rocks and Wildflowers by merrelyn
238 / 365

Rocks and Wildflowers

Rather than move on, we decided to spend another night in Kellerberrin. We spent the day exploring nature reserves and rocky outcrops within about a 50km radius of the town. We had a lovely day and also found some beautiful wildflowers.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Merrelyn

