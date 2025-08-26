Sign up
Previous
238 / 365
Rocks and Wildflowers
Rather than move on, we decided to spend another night in Kellerberrin. We spent the day exploring nature reserves and rocky outcrops within about a 50km radius of the town. We had a lovely day and also found some beautiful wildflowers.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
orchids
,
wildflowers
,
yorkrakine_rock
,
charles_gardner_reserve
,
tammin
