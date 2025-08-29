Previous
Weira Gnamma
Weira Gnamma P8291839

A gnamma is a naturally occurring rock hole – rain falling on the surrounding rock collects in the hole creating an important source of scarce water in Western Australia’s arid interior.
They are often incorrectly referred to as gnamma holes.
Merrelyn

