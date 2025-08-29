Sign up
Previous
241 / 365
Weira Gnamma P8291839
A gnamma is a naturally occurring rock hole – rain falling on the surrounding rock collects in the hole creating an important source of scarce water in Western Australia’s arid interior.
They are often incorrectly referred to as gnamma holes.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5202
photos
177
followers
108
following
Tags
reflections
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
waterhole
,
gnamma
,
weira_gnamma
Beverley
ace
Extra water is always a good idea
August 29th, 2025
