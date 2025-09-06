Previous
Hunkered Down Against The Wind P9065989 by merrelyn
249 / 365

Hunkered Down Against The Wind P9065989

It was another pretty wild day today. We took a drive around the beaches in between showers. The wind was so strong that I battled to keep my camera steady.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Merrelyn

