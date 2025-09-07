Previous
It was too windy to play outside.
250 / 365

It was too windy to play outside.P9076022

Luckily there were still a few seeds hanging onto to this dandelion so I brought it inside for a play.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Merrelyn

Beautifully done Merrelyn, wonderful details and reflections.
September 7th, 2025  
Awesome fav.
September 7th, 2025  
