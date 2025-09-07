Sign up
Previous
250 / 365
It was too windy to play outside.P9076022
Luckily there were still a few seeds hanging onto to this dandelion so I brought it inside for a play.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5212
photos
176
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th September 2025 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
dandelion
,
seeds
,
weeds.
Diana
ace
Beautifully done Merrelyn, wonderful details and reflections.
September 7th, 2025
Lin
ace
Awesome fav.
September 7th, 2025
