I can't resist a pelican P9086077 by merrelyn
251 / 365

I can't resist a pelican P9086077

I was hoping that it would stand up or even lift it' head, but it was quite happy to stay tucked up on the post. I tried a few full body shots, but I preferred this one.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Merrelyn

Shirley ace
A fabulous image fav
September 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stellar close-up
September 8th, 2025  
