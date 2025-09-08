Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
I can't resist a pelican P9086077
I was hoping that it would stand up or even lift it' head, but it was quite happy to stay tucked up on the post. I tried a few full body shots, but I preferred this one.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
birds
pelicans
mandurah
Shirley
ace
A fabulous image fav
September 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Stellar close-up
September 8th, 2025
