Sharing was not on their agenda! by merrelyn
252 / 365

Sharing was not on their agenda!

There was quite a commotion at the feeder this afternoon. When I checked there were 13 corellas jockeying for a position. Those that were chased off were sitting on the fence or the shed roof waiting for the opportunity to try again.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
69% complete

Rosie Kind ace
we have a cockatoo but it's lovely to see these wild ones. Fav
September 9th, 2025  
