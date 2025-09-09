Sign up
Previous
252 / 365
Sharing was not on their agenda!
There was quite a commotion at the feeder this afternoon. When I checked there were 13 corellas jockeying for a position. Those that were chased off were sitting on the fence or the shed roof waiting for the opportunity to try again.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5214
photos
176
followers
108
following
69% complete
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Taken
9th September 2025 11:40pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
corellas
Rosie Kind
ace
we have a cockatoo but it's lovely to see these wild ones. Fav
September 9th, 2025
