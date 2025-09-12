Sign up
255 / 365
A glorious evening for a walk P9122059
The clouds looked promising for sunset so we headed to the beach. Unfortunately there was a very thick cloud bank on the horizon so there wasn't much colour.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
365-2025
E-M1MarkII
12th September 2025 6:10pm
sunset
reflections
beach
jetty
safety_bay
