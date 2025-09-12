Previous
A glorious evening for a walk P9122059 by merrelyn
A glorious evening for a walk P9122059

The clouds looked promising for sunset so we headed to the beach. Unfortunately there was a very thick cloud bank on the horizon so there wasn't much colour.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Merrelyn

