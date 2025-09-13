Sign up
256 / 365
Soggy P9136538
This morning's clear sky didn't last long, but the galahs still braved the rain to come and eat soggy seed.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5218
photos
176
followers
108
following
70% complete
Tags
birds
,
rain
,
wet
,
garden
,
soggy
,
galahs
,
sept25words
