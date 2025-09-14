Previous
It was worth getting a bit a damp. IMG_5813 by merrelyn
257 / 365

It was worth getting a bit a damp. IMG_5813

It's been another miserable, wet and windy day. We spent the afternoon with our at son and DiL and on the way home we stopped at the Serpentine River for a possible photo. A rain squall cut my wandering short but as we pulled out of the car park this glorious rainbow appeared. Luckily Graham is pretty accommodating and at my call of "Stop, go back", he pulled back into the car park.
Sorry about my lack of comments yesterday. Our internet went down for upgrades just after I uploaded my photo and it was out all night.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful rainbow… perfect shot
September 14th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely.
September 14th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Amazing capture
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact