It was worth getting a bit a damp. IMG_5813

It's been another miserable, wet and windy day. We spent the afternoon with our at son and DiL and on the way home we stopped at the Serpentine River for a possible photo. A rain squall cut my wandering short but as we pulled out of the car park this glorious rainbow appeared. Luckily Graham is pretty accommodating and at my call of "Stop, go back", he pulled back into the car park.

Sorry about my lack of comments yesterday. Our internet went down for upgrades just after I uploaded my photo and it was out all night.