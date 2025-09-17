Sign up
260 / 365
Stink Bug P9176722
I noticed this fellow in a spot somewhat sheltered from the wind so I grabbed my macro lens and had a play.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5222
photos
175
followers
107
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
17th September 2025 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insects
,
garden
,
stink_bug
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great details.
September 17th, 2025
narayani
ace
Yep, great detail
September 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Glorious details
September 17th, 2025
Karen
ace
Terrific shot - what fabulous focus. It's a good-looking bug, despite the not so charming name.
September 17th, 2025
