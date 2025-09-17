Previous
Stink Bug P9176722 by merrelyn
260 / 365

Stink Bug P9176722

I noticed this fellow in a spot somewhat sheltered from the wind so I grabbed my macro lens and had a play.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great details.
September 17th, 2025  
narayani ace
Yep, great detail
September 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Glorious details
September 17th, 2025  
Karen ace
Terrific shot - what fabulous focus. It's a good-looking bug, despite the not so charming name.
September 17th, 2025  
