Previous
261 / 365
A promise of things to come P9182110
I spent a lovely day catching up with some old school friends. I left home just before 9am and it was well after 4pm by the time I got home again.
That didn't leave much time for photography. Luckily my geranium was in bud.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
4
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th September 2025 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
buds
,
geranium
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful closeup.
September 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
September 18th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and fuzzy looking.
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Freinds are priceless… gorgeous shot
September 18th, 2025
