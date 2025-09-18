Previous
A promise of things to come P9182110 by merrelyn
A promise of things to come P9182110

I spent a lovely day catching up with some old school friends. I left home just before 9am and it was well after 4pm by the time I got home again.
That didn't leave much time for photography. Luckily my geranium was in bud.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Merrelyn

John Falconer ace
Beautiful closeup.
September 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
September 18th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and fuzzy looking.
September 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Freinds are priceless… gorgeous shot
September 18th, 2025  
