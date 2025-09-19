Sign up
Previous
262 / 365
Time for a late afternoon snack P9192129
I was chatting to our young neighbour when he noticed this butcherbird sitting on the power line with his afternoon snack.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5224
photos
175
followers
108
following
71% complete
View this month »
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th September 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snack
,
birds
,
insects
,
garden
,
butcherbird
,
sixws-159
Babs
ace
Well caught by both of you. fav.
September 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shot
September 19th, 2025
