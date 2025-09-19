Previous
Time for a late afternoon snack P9192129 by merrelyn
Time for a late afternoon snack P9192129

I was chatting to our young neighbour when he noticed this butcherbird sitting on the power line with his afternoon snack.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Babs
Well caught by both of you. fav.
September 19th, 2025  
Beverley
Super shot
September 19th, 2025  
