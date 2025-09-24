Previous
My rock orchid is flowering beautifully P9242194 by merrelyn
267 / 365

A friend gave me this rock orchid about 18 months ago. It had a few flowers last year but this year there are so many little flower spikes. The flowers are tiny only about a centimetre across.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

narayani ace
Lovely!
September 24th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 24th, 2025  
