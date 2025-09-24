Sign up
My rock orchid is flowering beautifully P9242194
A friend gave me this rock orchid about 18 months ago. It had a few flowers last year but this year there are so many little flower spikes. The flowers are tiny only about a centimetre across.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
flowers
garden
orchids
rock_orchids
narayani
Lovely!
September 24th, 2025
Peter Dulis
sweet
September 24th, 2025
