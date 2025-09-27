Previous
A Morning Visitor P9276927 by merrelyn
270 / 365

A Morning Visitor P9276927

I'm glad that this beautiful parrot dropped by this morning. We went out just after I took this and we didn't get home again until around 6pm.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
Diana ace
Such a beautiful colourful bird, lovely shot.
September 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely visitor
September 27th, 2025  
