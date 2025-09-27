Sign up
Previous
270 / 365
A Morning Visitor P9276927
I'm glad that this beautiful parrot dropped by this morning. We went out just after I took this and we didn't get home again until around 6pm.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Merrelyn
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
parrot
,
garden
,
australian_ringneck_parrot
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful colourful bird, lovely shot.
September 27th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely visitor
September 27th, 2025
