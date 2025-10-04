Sign up
277 / 365
Clivias in the rain...... PA047110
and I managed to beat the snails! My clivia flowers are usually decimated by snails before I mange to get any photos.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
365-2025
OM-1
4th October 2025 4:04pm
flowers
rain
drops
garden
clivia
Babs
Gorgeous close up.
October 4th, 2025
Beverley
Lucky not a snail in sight… Fabulous beautiful capture
October 4th, 2025
judith deacon
Beautiful Merrelyn, I was admiring them in Harold Boas Garden yesterday.
October 4th, 2025
narayani
Lovely closeup
October 4th, 2025
