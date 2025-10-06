Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
Red and White PA067162
I just liked the contrast between the white ranunculus and the re poppies.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
3
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5241
photos
175
followers
91
following
76% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
6th October 2025 3:34pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
white
,
red
,
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
,
ranunculus
Sue Cooper
ace
They look gorgeous together.
October 6th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
beautiful colours and light
October 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Delightful shot and details
October 6th, 2025
