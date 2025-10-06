Previous
Red and White PA067162 by merrelyn
279 / 365

Red and White PA067162

I just liked the contrast between the white ranunculus and the re poppies.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Sue Cooper ace
They look gorgeous together.
October 6th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
beautiful colours and light
October 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Delightful shot and details
October 6th, 2025  
