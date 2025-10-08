Previous
Spring Colour PA087231 by merrelyn
281 / 365

Spring Colour PA087231

Between the ranunculi, alstroemeria and poppies, my garden is looking very colourful.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
