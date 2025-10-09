Sign up
282 / 365
So many variations DSC_8734
I love nasturtiums, they are so easy to grow and they're such a great garden filler. Once have a nasturtium plant, you'll pretty well have them forever.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Merrelyn
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th October 2025 7:15pm
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
organic
,
nasturtiums
,
oct25words
