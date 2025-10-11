Sign up
Previous
284 / 365
My First Hippeastrum.... PA117266
and I won't get to see it fully open.
I'm posting early today because flying out to Vietnam just after midnight. I'll apologise in advance because for my absence over the next 12 days.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Beverley
Very beautiful & lovely gentle capture.
October 11th, 2025
