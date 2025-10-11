Previous
My First Hippeastrum.... PA117266 by merrelyn
and I won't get to see it fully open.
I'm posting early today because flying out to Vietnam just after midnight. I'll apologise in advance because for my absence over the next 12 days.
ace
Beverley ace
Very beautiful & lovely gentle capture.
October 11th, 2025  
