Train Street (1)PA132399

We have a major glitch in our tour. Due to typhoon damage in the mountains our trip has been totally changed. Most people on the trip contacted the tour company just before leaving Australia and we were all assured that the trip was going ahead as planned. No one received any notification that the trip had been changed until we had a meeting with the tour leader this morning. To say that we are disappointed is an understatement. The company would have known days before we flew out that the original tour couldn't run, so why not just be honest instead of lying.
We'll just have to make the best of whatever we get to see and do.
We visited Train Street this afternoon which was quite an experience. There are shops and cafes on each side of the track and the train passes by within a couple of metres of them. The cross roads are blocked by gates just before the trains arrive and people are moved off the track. As soon as the train passes the gates are opened for traffic and people move back on to the tracks. https://365project.org/merrelyn/extras/2025-10-13
13th October 2025

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Diana
What a great disappointment that must have been! I certainly will not use this agency again! Fabulous capture of this amazing street scene.
October 15th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
Sorry your plans were changed. This is a wonderful photo though - what an experience.
October 15th, 2025  
