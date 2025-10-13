Train Street (1)PA132399

We have a major glitch in our tour. Due to typhoon damage in the mountains our trip has been totally changed. Most people on the trip contacted the tour company just before leaving Australia and we were all assured that the trip was going ahead as planned. No one received any notification that the trip had been changed until we had a meeting with the tour leader this morning. To say that we are disappointed is an understatement. The company would have known days before we flew out that the original tour couldn't run, so why not just be honest instead of lying.
We'll just have to make the best of whatever we get to see and do.
We visited Train Street this afternoon which was quite an experience. There are shops and cafes on each side of the track and the train passes by within a couple of metres of them. The cross roads are blocked by gates just before the trains arrive and people are moved off the track. As soon as the train passes the gates are opened for traffic and people move back on to the tracks. https://365project.org/merrelyn/extras/2025-10-13