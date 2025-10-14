Sign up
287 / 365
Tam Coc PA142731
Today's highlight was a boat trip along the Ngo Dong River in Ninh Binh. The area is known as "Halong Bay on Land" due to the beautiful limestone karsts in the area. The landscape was stunning. Most of the "boatmen/women" rowed with their feet.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
0
0
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
vietnam
,
ninh_binh
,
tam_coc
,
ngo_dong_river
