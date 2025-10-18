Rice Fields of Mai ChauPA187882

Sign up
291 / 365
Rice Fields of Mai Chau
I'm playing catch up again. We've had a few hiccoughs with our trip but the scenery has been beautiful.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
mountains
,
vietnam
,
mai_chau
,
rice_fields
