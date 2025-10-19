Sign up
The local butcher shops PA197935
Before making our way to Hanoi, we made a brief stop at the Mai Chau markets. It is a local market that operates every Sunday. There was a very interesting array of foodstuff on offer.
19th Oct 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
meat
,
markets
,
butcher
,
vietnam
,
mai_chau
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is quite the display!
October 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh no this is enough to turn me into a vegetarian
October 20th, 2025
