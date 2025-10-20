Sign up
Florist at Work PA208121
Today we had a free day in Hanoi. We came across so many little florist shops and the floral arrangements were stunning. What really amazed us was seeing these beautiful arrangements being transported on the back of motor bikes.
20th Oct 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
flowers
,
hanoi
,
vietnam
,
florist
Beverley
ace
A magnificent display…. Beautiful shot
October 20th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A beautiful display
October 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's so lovely. Can't imagine it on the back of a motorbike!
October 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2025
Lovely