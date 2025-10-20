Previous
Florist at Work PA208121 by merrelyn
292 / 365

Florist at Work PA208121

Today we had a free day in Hanoi. We came across so many little florist shops and the floral arrangements were stunning. What really amazed us was seeing these beautiful arrangements being transported on the back of motor bikes.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A magnificent display…. Beautiful shot
October 20th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A beautiful display
October 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's so lovely. Can't imagine it on the back of a motorbike!
October 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace








Lovely
October 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact