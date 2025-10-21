Halong Bay PA218229

Today we travelled to Halong Bay for an overnight cruise. I was staggered by the sheer number of boats on the water. It was too windy to go ashore to swim, but we were able to transfer to tenders for a short trip through a cave. We may get to the beach tomorrow. By mid afternoon it was quite grey and very windy. We anchored overnight with about another 10 boats, with wasn't what I was expecting. With so many rocky islands and outcrops in the area, I thought that we'd tuck behind an island and have some space to ourselves.