Halong Bay PA218229 by merrelyn
294 / 365

Halong Bay PA218229

Today we travelled to Halong Bay for an overnight cruise. I was staggered by the sheer number of boats on the water. It was too windy to go ashore to swim, but we were able to transfer to tenders for a short trip through a cave. We may get to the beach tomorrow. By mid afternoon it was quite grey and very windy. We anchored overnight with about another 10 boats, with wasn't what I was expecting. With so many rocky islands and outcrops in the area, I thought that we'd tuck behind an island and have some space to ourselves.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Merrelyn

Photo Details

narayani ace
It’s a spectacular landscape
October 22nd, 2025  
