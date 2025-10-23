Coming in to Ho Chi Minh City IMG_6387

Today was a very long day. We left our hotel in Hanoi just after 7am because our flight from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City had been changed and we were leaving an hour earlier. We got into HCMC around 12and had a three and a half hour layover. By the time we got through immigration and had lunch, it was time to head for our gate. Our flight from HCMC was an hour late leaving. By the time we got through customs in Perth and drove home, it was 1am when we walked through the front door.

The only photographs that I managed were phone shots taken as we landed and then took off from the airport at Ho Chi Minh City.