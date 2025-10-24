Previous
Drying Off PA248341 by merrelyn
297 / 365

Drying Off PA248341

We're home safe and sound and it was to sleep in my own bed again.
Just before dinner we headed to the beach for walk.
This beautiful fellow (at least I hope it's a he) was drying off on a street light near the jet\tty.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact