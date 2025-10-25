Sign up
298 / 365
Hiding in plain sight PA258389
It was a lovely day so we got stuck into tidying the garden after being away. This fellow was blending in well with the Mother in Law's Tongue.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5261
photos
175
followers
91
following
81% complete
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Views
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
25th October 2025 3:51pm
Tags
insects
,
plants
,
garden
,
grasshopper
