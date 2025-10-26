Sign up
299 / 365
Certainly not for the faint hearted.
We were invited to join some friends at the Serpentine Airfield for the Sport Aircraft Builders Club "Fly In". It was amazing to see the range of aircraft on display and to see the skill of the pilots.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5263
photos
174
followers
91
following
82% complete
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Views
3
Album
365-2025
Taken
26th October 2025 8:54pm
Tags
biplane
,
aerobatics
,
sixws-160
,
serpentine_airfield
