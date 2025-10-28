Previous
I'm happier to have this one....PA288802 by merrelyn
I'm happier to have this one....PA288802

This little praying mantis has been sitting on my Aggies for the last few days. I hope that it hangs around as a natural pest controller.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Merrelyn

LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous details on this lovely green beastie.
October 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well captured.
October 28th, 2025  
