Previous
301 / 365
I'm happier to have this one....PA288802
This little praying mantis has been sitting on my Aggies for the last few days. I hope that it hangs around as a natural pest controller.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
green
,
insects
,
garden
,
camouflage
,
agapanthus
,
preying_mantis
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous details on this lovely green beastie.
October 28th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well captured.
October 28th, 2025
