Previous
307 / 365
One Week Only PB039141
I'm not sure if I'll make the entire week but I've made a start. Today's prompt was easy - reflection.
Musical or song title for tomorrow will be a lot more challenging.
Here's the link to Vikki's challenge if you're interested.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Tags
reflection
,
dandelion
,
weeds
,
seeds
,
owo-8
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW I love this-Good luck on you challenge I'm sure you will succeed
November 3rd, 2025
summerfield
ace
very nice reflection shot, M. aces!
November 3rd, 2025
Jennifer
ace
lovely!
November 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections, you are so good at these Merrelyn.
November 3rd, 2025
