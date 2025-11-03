Previous
One Week Only PB039141 by merrelyn
I'm not sure if I'll make the entire week but I've made a start. Today's prompt was easy - reflection.
Musical or song title for tomorrow will be a lot more challenging.
Here's the link to Vikki's challenge if you're interested.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW I love this-Good luck on you challenge I'm sure you will succeed
November 3rd, 2025  
summerfield ace
very nice reflection shot, M. aces!
November 3rd, 2025  
Jennifer ace
lovely!
November 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections, you are so good at these Merrelyn.
November 3rd, 2025  
