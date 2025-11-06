Sign up
Previous
310 / 365
One of many PB062814
This morning a small flock of rainbow lorikeets decided to pay a visit. They moved between the frangipani, the jacaranda and the feeder.
This one was nicely positioned for today's One Week Only prompt of negative space.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
5
1
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
birds
garden
rainbow_lorikeet
negative_space
ndao39
owo-8
summerfield
ace
goodness! it's a beautiful piece of nature's work. aces!
i might try to paint this. (do i still have carte blanche to paint some of your beautiful photos?😊)
November 6th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
@summerfield
You are most welcome to paint this, or any of my photos Vikki. I feel honoured that you would like to do so 💕
November 6th, 2025
summerfield
ace
@merrelyn
- ❤️❤️❤️
November 6th, 2025
summerfield
ace
btw, excellent negative shot. i love it. aces!
November 6th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Australia has so many colourful birds , like Diana in South Africa!
November 6th, 2025
i might try to paint this. (do i still have carte blanche to paint some of your beautiful photos?😊)