One of many PB062814 by merrelyn
One of many PB062814

This morning a small flock of rainbow lorikeets decided to pay a visit. They moved between the frangipani, the jacaranda and the feeder.
This one was nicely positioned for today's One Week Only prompt of negative space.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Merrelyn

summerfield ace
goodness! it's a beautiful piece of nature's work. aces!

i might try to paint this. (do i still have carte blanche to paint some of your beautiful photos?😊)
November 6th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
@summerfield You are most welcome to paint this, or any of my photos Vikki. I feel honoured that you would like to do so 💕
November 6th, 2025  
summerfield ace
@merrelyn - ❤️❤️❤️
November 6th, 2025  
summerfield ace
btw, excellent negative shot. i love it. aces!
November 6th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Australia has so many colourful birds , like Diana in South Africa!
November 6th, 2025  
