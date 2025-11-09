Sign up
Previous
313 / 365
An attempt something different PB099227
For One Week Only - flat lay.
I should have had the cup on a different angle.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
6
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
August, 2025 After just over 10 years on this amazing site I thought it was probably time for an update. I love the interaction that I...
5276
photos
174
followers
91
following
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
9th November 2025 1:59pm
cup
,
jug
,
bougainvillea
,
flat-lay
,
owo-8
narayani
ace
Cool effect
November 9th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Very clever!! Looks very cool!
November 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Nice, but shouldn't be rotated so it pours??
November 9th, 2025
Neil
ace
Very nicely done.
November 9th, 2025
amyK
ace
Well done
November 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 9th, 2025
