The bees didn't want to sit. PB102840 by merrelyn
314 / 365

The bees didn't want to sit. PB102840

The bees were buzzing around my alstroemeria and I had this pretty group of flowers all lined up but they refused to alight on them.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Merrelyn

