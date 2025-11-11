Previous
Lest We Forget PB112871 by merrelyn
315 / 365

Lest We Forget PB112871

My poppies are showing the effects of a couple of days of 30C and above but at least there were still some flowing for Remembrance Day.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Merrelyn

summerfield ace
i like the coral colour of this one. very nice, M. aces!
November 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Superb poppy
November 11th, 2025  
