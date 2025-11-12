Previous
My orchids are blooming.
316 / 365

My orchids are blooming. PB122888

All of my phalaenopsis orchids are either in bud or flowering. Two of them are pups sprouted on mother plants that I then potted on. Needless to say I'm pretty chuffed.
12th November 2025

Merrelyn

